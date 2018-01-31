Sooraj Pancholi on facing trial for Jiah Khan’s death: I have been waiting for this day for the past five years

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013. Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in 2013.

Sooraj Pancholi was on Tuesday charged with abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, 25-year old actor Jiah Khan in 2013. Sooraj, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, pleaded not guilty of the same at the sessions court. Ahead of his trial, which begins next month, Sooraj exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com revealing how he was waiting for the trial to begin. Here are excerpts from the chat.

You’ve been charged in the case. How are you planning to go ahead with the trial now?

I was always supposed to get charged for something. Because if I am not charged, I cannot go to trial. That is how it was. So, I have been waiting for this day for the past five years. Finally on February 14, my trial will start and that is the only chance I have to defend myself. I have been waiting and waiting for this date.

You refused to undergo polygraph or brain-mapping tests.

They wanted to do a Narco test on me. I just want to ask you a question, if you are not guilty and if someone wanted to lay you down on a hospital bed and inject you with chemicals. Would it be right? So, why would I want them to treat me like a terrorist? And all those tests aren’t even admissible in court. So, why would I want myself to be tortured like that? It is human right to decide if you want to go through it or not.

Your father Aditya Pancholi said he is ‘ready for a real legal fight.’ Are you ready for it?

I have been ready for it since the time they put me in jail, because I think what happened with me is very unfair. I was 21 years old back then and I am 27 now. I just wasted a lot of my life. And I am ready for it right now as we speak because it’s the day we have been waiting for and finally we get to go to trial.

Who has been your strongest support all this while?

My family. My mother. I never expected anyone else to help me because it’s my own battle.

You are facing trial when you are still building your acting career. How do you think it’ll affect your public image?

My image was created as a monster five years ago, on day one of the incident. So, the media has done the damage already. So, it’s nothing new for me. My case has been a media trial from day one.

Due to all this legal mess, now will you ever be able to remember Jiah fondly?

She was a part of my life at one point, and regardless of the case or not, I don’t think you may be able to ever forget something like that.

What are your final words before going to trial?

I just want to say that I am happy that I am going to trial finally. May the truth prevail in court. This is the day we have been waiting for.

