Sooraj Pancholi announces his next film with Prabhu Deva, says ‘can’t wait to work’. See photo

After making a debut with Hero in 2015, Sooraj Pancholi did appear on screen but only in some singles. There were some unofficial reports about his next projects but nothing materialised. Now finally, the actor has made the project official and that too with the iconic choreographer and directed Prabhu Deva, and the actor seems to be ecstatic about the development. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Yes, it’s official! 🎥 Cant wait to work with you @prabhudheva sir. I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration you have given us!”

There were reports that the actor would be collaborating with Suniel Shetty for Bosco Martin’s debut directorial Circus, but the project was shelved as Bosco got busy. Recently, the actor in an interview said that there is another project directed by Remo D’Souza that he has signed. “I am starting a film now. In 20 to 25 days probably, I will start shooting for the film. It is a love story… An action love story. That is all I am allowed to say right now,” said Sooraj while talking about the project.

Yes it is official! Cant wait to work with you @PDdancing sir I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration😊🙏🏼👍🏼 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/UKcW6Dpqyn — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) June 15, 2017

Sooraj’s first film Hero, which was produced and promoted by Salman, received an average response from critics and fans alike at the box office.

While Sooraj’s career seemed to have started slow, his Hero co-star Athiya Shetty, has grabbed her next with big banner. Athiya has been working on Mubarakaan, which is a multi-starrer film starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D Cruz. The film is scheduled to release on July 28 this year.

