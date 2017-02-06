Sooraj Barjatya on Padmavati row: It is a difficult time for filmmakers in India

Sooraj Barjatya, who himself is gearing up for a historical drama TV series, said the assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali was unfortunate. Sooraj Barjatya, who himself is gearing up for a historical drama TV series, said the assault on Sanjay Leela Bhansali was unfortunate.

Condemning the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali by a Rajput Karni Sena over his next film Padmavati, director Sooraj Barjatya has said it is not an easy time for movie makers in the country.

Bhansali was at the receiving end of the wrath of the group, which claimed to be unhappy with the portrayal of queen Padmini in the filmmaker’s upcoming historical drama. Interestingly, the film is still in the making and except the movie’s team no one really knows how the character is being developed.

Nonetheless, Bhansali was slapped and his set in Rajasthan was destroyed by the protestors. Sharing his view on the incident, Barjatya, who himself is gearing up for a historical drama TV series, said in an interview, “It is a difficult time for filmmaker. It is very unfortunate what happened with him, with someone who is creating something. But we also need to understand that as a family we can always sit across and solve issues. I don’t know exactly what happened there but what I learnt out of it is that you can always reason out things. You have to do a few things here and there because there are basic sentiments, which you can’t play with. It is a huge country, there are many languages, religions… But, of course, violence is not a solution.”

Meanwhile, the controversy has been resolved to an extent after Bhansali Productions stated there wouldn’t be any romantic scenes between queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. Karni Sena, however, has a new demand now. They want a change in the film’s title. No official reaction on this from Bhansali Productions has come out as yet. Also there has been a demand for the film to be vetted by a screening panel before it gets released.

