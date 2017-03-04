Sonu Walia on being sexually harassed: After his calls turned sexual, I decided to complain

Actor Sonu Walia files a police complaint against sexual harassment. Actor Sonu Walia files a police complaint against sexual harassment.

Yesteryear actor Sonu Walia who worked in films such as Khoon Bhari Maang and Dil Ashna Hai has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police after she was bombarded with obscene phone calls and dirty videos. She filed a FIR against unknown persons under sections 354 of IPC and other sections of the IT act at Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar police station. We spoke to her regarding the issue, and here’s her side of the story.

‘First I thought it was a fan’

Sonu Walia initially started receiving flattering messages last month, but she did not know who was sending them. She says, “First I thought it could be a fan sending me these messages and pictures. So I didn’t bother. Then this person started sending me ‘non-veg’ jokes, and I chose to ignore it. But then it got serious and I was uncomfortable with the pictures and messages he was sending, these were very sexual in nature. That’s when I decided not to keep quiet and I had to do something about it!”

‘I decided to lodge a complaint’

On March 2, 2017, Sonu Walia lodged a FIR at the Bangur Nagar Police Station. Sonu said, “I finally decided to lodge a complaint against this person, who is unknown but my doubt is that he is from Pune. The police were very supportive and helpful. They are doing their best to help me out. I didn’t know there were such stringent laws for the safety of women. I am so glad I took this step. Now the calls and messages have stopped.”

‘Women should put their foot down and speak up!’

The actor told indianexpress.com, “Zulm Karne se zyada sehne wala gunahgaar hota hai! Women should put their foot down and speak up and not get scared. These men won’t learn that they need to respect women. Even they must be having their wives, sisters, and mothers at home. They need to be taught a lesson. And our police system is very strong. I am sure the culprits will be detained by the police very soon. For now, the calls and messages from this person have stopped, and I am relieved.”

Many reports today flooded the internet, a couple of which stated that she stays in the US and India, but she clarified that she is very much an Indian citizen and lives in Mumbai. She was abroad for some time but has been in India for the last couple of years.

When we asked her what she is currently doing, and if she has signed any project in the industry, she agreed to producing a film. She adds, “Yes, there is a film we’ve produced and will roll out in cinemas soon. However, I would like to talk about the film once this stress is over. I would like to talk about it more than the problems I am currently facing. I am safe, as the police have been very co-operative.”

