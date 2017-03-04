Actor Sonu Walia gets obscene calls and videos, lodges sexual harassment complaint

Actor Sonu Walia has filed a harassment complaint after she received obscene calls and videos. Actor Sonu Walia has filed a harassment complaint after she received obscene calls and videos.

Yesteryears actor Sonu Walia who worked in films such as Khoon Bhari Maang and Dil Ashna Hai has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police after she was bombarded by obscene phone calls and dirty videos. She filed a FIR against unknown persons under sections 354 of IPC and other sections of the IT act at Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar police station.

Sonu said that she has been getting obscene videos and lewd phone calls for a week now. The 53-year-old actor said that she had warned the caller on the phone but he increased the frequency of obscene calls. She approached the police when she could not take the harassment anymore. She was getting the calls from various numbers. Speaking to media, inspector Shirish Gaikwad said the numbers are no longer in operation.

Sonu Walia, a former Miss India, found fame as the other woman in Rekha and Kabir Bedi film Khoon Bhari Maang. The film was made by Rakesh Roshan. This Miss India who also had a degree in psychology was also seen in Hema Malini’s Dil Aashna Hai which was among Shah Rukh Khan’s first few films. After that, Sonu Walia went missing from the big screen only to do forgettable roles in a few TV shows.

In 2000, she married a US-based hotelier Surya Pratap Singh. He dies in 2010 after suffering from a kidney ailment. In 2015, she also co-produced a film called Jogiya Rocks that failed to make any ripples. She has largely been missing from the public eye since then.

