Sonu Sood to make biopic on shuttler PV Sindhu: ‘Her story would inspire girls to take up sports’

After Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Saina Nehwal, a biopic is all set to be made on the life of first Olympic silver medal winner PV Sindhu. The film would be produced by Sonu Sood, who debuted as a producer with Tutak Tutak Tutiya starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah. Sonu is extremely excited about this project and says that this is the right time to make a film on PV Sindhu.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor revealed that the idea of making a biopic on the shuttler came to him when she won the silver medal at the Olympics last year. “I thought of making a biopic on her and started researching. Reading about her journey — she would travel 50 kms daily to the badminton camp from her home to practise — I was motivated to make this film.”

He feels that this is the right time to make the film as the audience has started to give equal importance to other sports, “Considering that other sports, besides cricket, have been gaining prominence in the country since the last few years, I think it’s the right time to tell a story about our badminton champ, who is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver.”

When asked about who will play Sindhu on screen and who will helm the biopic, Sonu maintained, “I’ve just begun talks, so it’s still too early to divulge that.” Probed if he will also be acting in the film, he said, “We’ll see that after we zero down on the final script and if the director feels I suit a role.” On knowing the news, even PV Sindhu expressed her joy over it. She said, “They have written a script, which I’m sure will inspire millions of Indians and our youth to dare to dream and achieve glory for their country, in spite of all the hardships and hurdles that we face in our journeys.”

