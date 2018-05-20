Sonu Sood: Playing villain in Simmba will be challenging 

Sonu Sood plays the antogonist in cop drama Simmba. Sonu Sood plays the antogonist in cop drama Simmba.

Sonu Sood, who will be playing the antagonist in Simmba, says grey characters always interest him as there is more scope of performance. The 44-year-old actor has already started his preparation for the Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

“It is very challenging (role). When grey character gets entertaining, the job is done. We are all here to entertain you and I am sure you will be entertained,” the actor said. “I am really excited to be working with Rohit and Ranveer and the entire team. The script is phenomenal. Rohit is one of the coolest directors and I can’t wait to be in front of the camera under his direction,” he added.

The shooting for the film will begin next month. Besides this, Sonu has two more films lined up including Paltan with J P Dutta and Manikarnika with Kangana Ranaut.

A few days ago, even Ranveer expressed his excitement on working with Rohit Shetty, who is considered the king of the masala genre. Ranveer said, “Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing… shooting in about a month’s time.”

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty also wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye,” told Ranveer.

Simmba is scheduled to release on December 28 this year.

