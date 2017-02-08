Sonu Sood joins the Bollywood biopic bandwagon

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has chosen a socially relevant figure for his biopic project. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has chosen a socially relevant figure for his biopic project.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who shared screen space with martial arts star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. While the film has received flak for stereotyping India with its plot, the actors have had an amazing experience. Especially for Sonu Sood, as it was a dream come true to act alongside Jackie Chan.

After such an experience, what is Sonu Sood looking forward to? What next after “Kung Fu Yoga” — part of a three-film accord signed between India and China — that is ruling the Chinese box office?

“I am planning to work on a biopic,” Sonu told IANS.

Asked about his association with it, he said: “I am acting in it and producing it.”

He also said that the biopic will be based on a person from the social welfare sector.

“I feel that as an actor, it is pretty exciting to work on a biopic. It’s a huge challenge. I remember… My first film was ‘Shaheed-E-Azam’ on Bhagat Singh and at that time I met his family, so all that homework you do for a biopic… is very exciting as an actor,” Sonu said.

The 43-year-old, who was reported to star in a film based on the late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, says he always wanted to do a biopic.

“I have shortlisted someone on whom I want to make a biopic…Hopefully, I would start something very soon,” he added.

