Sonu Sood feels that it will be challenging to produce PV Sindhu’s biopic

Actor-turned-producer Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his second production – a biopic on badminton player P.V.Sindhu – says that it is very challenging to produce a biopic of a 22 year old. “Sometimes in a story there is a climax, a pre-climax and a story behind it. So sometimes you just focus on a climax and then build a story. But for me, its not the climax but the story, the journey which inspired me to make this film. And we are taking notes from people who all thought that biopic on a 21 or 22-year-old is not the right time. I think it’s more challenging for us to prove them wrong, that the film will be something that will inspire people,” said Sonu, who was present at the unveiling of a magazine on Wednesday.

About the film, “Badminton is just the canvas of the film but the story is about the girl from a small town and how did she achieve her goals,” he said and added that the story would be very inspirational and people will definitely connect with it.

The actor, who is one of the fittest in Bollywood, says, “I think fitness and doing gym should be like brushing teeth everyday in the morning as it should come automatically without any excuse.”

Sonu, who was last seen in the action-adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, opposite superstar Jackie Chan shared his experience of working with him as well. “Working with Jackie Chan was one of the most phenomenal experiences, I won’t say that he is the most grounded actor but he is the most grounded human being i have ever seen,” he said.

Sonu, who had worked with Vinod Khanna, who passed away recently. The two had worked together in Dabbang, and Sonu feels blessed for the same. “I was blessed to work with Vinodji. We had spent many days together , I always used to feel that he has achieved so much and yet he had that hunger to give his best,” he said and added, “I would say he was the true superstar industry was blessed with.”

Sonu will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, a period drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

