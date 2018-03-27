After R Madhavan’s exit, Sonu Sood comes on board for Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba

Sonu Sood says his role in Simmba is quite challenging. Sonu Sood says his role in Simmba is quite challenging.

Actor Sonu Sood has come on board for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming entertainer Simmba. He says the “challenging” role will make him do a lot of homework. Sonu said, “I can’t reveal much about the character, but all I can say is that it is one of the most challenging roles that I will be playing.”

He will be seen as an anti-hero. “I think it’s exciting to have a role with multiple layers… and something which challenges you to work on it, always gives a high to an actor. This is something which will need me to work a lot and study a few things. Once the film comes out, people will come to know about it. And yes, it will put me to do some kind of homework,” Sonu added.

The announcement about Sonu’s entry into the Simmba cast comes after R. Madhavan made it clear that he can’t be a part of the movie due to his shoulder injury.

“I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” Madhavan earlier tweeted.

Sonu will join Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the film, which marks the debut collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Also read | R Madhavan on not being part of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba: It breaks my heart

The actor is currently working on his look for the film with Shetty, with whom he is collaborating for the first time. Rohit Shetty is known for his out-and-out masala entertainers topped with all elements associated with a Bollywood potboiler.

Simmba, presented by Reliance Entertainment, will release on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App