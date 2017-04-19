Sonu Nigam shaves off his hair after azaan row. See pics

Sonu Nigam azaan row: Sonu Nigam goes bald after a Muslim cleric announced award of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave off the singer’s hair. Sonu Nigam azaan row: Sonu Nigam goes bald after a Muslim cleric announced award of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who would shave off the singer’s hair.

After two days of incessant trolling, a complaint to the police and being tagged anti-Muslim, Sonu Nigam finally spoke to the media and made his point about azaan tweet row clear. “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker,” the Bollywood singer said clearly and concisely while reaffirming his secular credentials. Moments later, he went and shaved off his hair. He was reacting to a Muslim cleric announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who will shave off his hair.

A Muslim cleric announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who will shave Sonu’s head and the singer has taken to Twitter to say he will shave off his hair and claim the reward. “Please don’t take it as a challenge. There is no animosity. I am myself telling my Muslim brother to shave off my head,” he added.

“Everyone has right to his opinion and I only spoke about loudspeakers. I spoke about a social issue, not any religion. I said it for temples, gurudwaras and mosques, why is it so hard to comprehend?” Sonu told the media.

Hitting out at religious fanatics who had questioned him mentioning Prophet Mohammad in the tweet, he said, “People are asking why I said Mohammad and not Mohammad Sahab in my tweets. Well, I would like to explain that it is the problem of explaining myself in English language. In Hindi I will see Krishnaji or Shivji but while speaking in English it becomes Krishna or Shiva. It was the same when mentioning Mohammad. My intent was not to slam the prophet in any way.”

When questioned how he justifies performing in jaagrans that also use loudspeakers, Sonu said that those religious functions get over by 10 pm as per government regulation. “Yes, I sing at jaagrans but they are over by 10 pm as per government rules. It is all about timing and when I sing at religious events, I ensure rules are followed.”

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

The controversy started after Sonu took to Twitter on Monday to write, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus…”

