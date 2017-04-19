Sonu Nigam shaved his head in order to prove his stand on the azaan statement made on Monday. Sonu Nigam shaved his head in order to prove his stand on the azaan statement made on Monday.

Sonu Nigam shaved head will not get him Rs 10 lakh from Bengal cleric. Here’s why

It seems Sonu Nigam is not getting his reward of Rs 10 lakh despite shaving off his head in response to a call by a Muslim cleric who had announced the reward to anyone who would shave off the singer’s head, make him wear a garland of old shoes and parade him around India. Talking to ANI, the Kolkata-based cleric Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi said that the singer has met only one of his three conditions.

Quaderi told ANI, “Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled. Will give reward of Rs 10 lakh, only when he does rest two-garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country.”

Sonu Nigam has not done all the things I asked for, two out of the three things remain unfulfilled: Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi on fatwa pic.twitter.com/ONUmrPCHzi — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Will give reward of 10 lakh, only when he does rest two-garland of old torn shoes and tour around the country: VP,WB Minority United Council pic.twitter.com/w79RqQsMrn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Earlier, Quaderi had announced the award to DNA, “If anyone can shave his (Sonu Nigam) hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person.” Taking to Twitter, Sonu had announced, “Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm.”

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. http://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

True to his word, Sonu addressed a press conference and got his head shaved soon after. However, he said this was not a challenge. “I will shave off my head in a while. It’s not a challenge. It’s a request. What are you doing in this country? I am a believer but I don’t think my religion is the best but yours isn’t. I don’t believe in that. You have to fight fanaticism, you can’t be quiet. I have requested Alim (Celebrity stylist Hakim Alim) to come. He will shave my head but it isn’t any agitation or challenge. The one who is cutting hair is a Muslim and I am a Hindu. There is no animosity. The same language of fatwa can be communicated in a language of love.”

Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, lauding Sonu’s brave move, tweeted, “Love and respect, Sonu Nigam.”

