Sonu Nigam posted about ‘forced religiousness’. Sonu Sood gets trolled

Twitterati are mighty uspet with Sonu Nigam for what he said on Azaan, that’s why Sonu Sood is gonna face the music. Twitterati are mighty uspet with Sonu Nigam for what he said on Azaan, that’s why Sonu Sood is gonna face the music.

Early in the morning, Sonu Nigam was very upset because a morning azaan that was being played on a loudspeaker woke him up. When he tweeted about it, social media did what it’s best at doing: Outraging! And like most times, they failed to check who they were tagging before putting their opinion out there. In a hilarious repeat of that moment when Snapdeal became an innocent victim over what the CEO of Snapchat had allegedly said about India being a ‘poor country’, Sonu Sood became an unsuspecting victim of all the trolling. This hilarious situation is sure to drive your Monday blues away.

Here’s how it all started

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” wrote Sonu Nigam on Twitter, adding, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” The singer was apparently miffed at being woken up early in the morning and went on to say, “I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus….”

Since his tweet, Sonu Nigam has been trending in India. Being a popular public figure hailing from Bollywood, he was at the receiving end of severe trolling and he might end up losing a lot of followers on social media, but hilariously enough, it looks like he is not the only one who is facing the music. Twitterati are also trolling his namesake, Sonu Sood on social media.

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

A totally confused Sonu Sood took to Twitter and said, “I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE.”

I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM 🤔🤔 n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE 🤔🤔🤔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2017

Funnily enough, this major confusion comes at a time when Twitterati had recently abused an online shopping app instead of the CEO of Snapchat. From AIB Tanmay Bhat, to normal Twitter users, everyone had a hearty time laughing at this major goof up.

” Can’t wait for us to outrage at Sonu Sood for his religious comments,” Tanmay wrote.

Can’t wait for us to outrage at Sonu Sood for his religious comments — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 17, 2017

Sonu Nigam tweets against Mosques for spoiling his sleep, Shahi Imam issued fatwa against Sonu Sood instead of Sonu Nigam. pic.twitter.com/nsj8EnYkhm — Limes Of India (@LimesOfIndia) April 17, 2017

Are people going to unfollow Sonu Sood now? — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) April 17, 2017

Also read: Sonu Nigam calls religion ‘gundagardi’ after being woken up by azaan, gets slammed on Twitter

Uninstalling @SonuSood because I’m offended by what the @snapdeal CEO said about Spain. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 17, 2017

Social media is known for being one of the noisiest places in the virtual world and to be honest sometimes they often turn too hilarious.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now