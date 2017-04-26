Sonu Nigam is done with the azaan row: Let’s move on

Sonu Nigam has called off the argument over loudspeaker at the place of worship. Sonu Nigam has called off the argument over loudspeaker at the place of worship.

After endless trolling and arguments on and off the social media, Sonu Nigam has finally declared peace on the entire azaan row, which has been breaking the internet for a week now. The singer said on Twitter, “Guys, in favour of me and in opposition, let’s agree to agree and disagree. No need to fuel this anymore. Look ahead and move on. Prayers.”

This tweet comes after the singer posted a video of azaan call near his residence a few days ago. Post his tweets questioning the necessity of loudspeakers at a religious place, Twitter took sides for and against the singer. While a lot of people alleged Sonu has disrespected a religion by calling it ‘gungardi’, his contemporaries and actors from television and film industries came out in support of the 42-year-old.

Guys, in favour of me and in opposition, let’s agree to agree and disagree. No need to fuel this anymore. Look ahead and move on. Prayers — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 25, 2017

Richa Chaddha wrote on Twitter, “People will misunderstand your tweet n give it a communal tinge, only those who know you will know you mean not to stoke a fire.” Anupam Kher wrote, “Bande mein hai dum. Jai Ho Sonu Nigam.:).” Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdaan wrote, “Completely agree @sonunigam. There should be no loudspeakers used for prayer for ANY religion. Why disturb a residential area at all?” Television actor Divyanka Tripathi also supported Sonu, “Moderation of speaker is important for all. Equal regulations needed for temples, mosques, gurudwaras & churches.”

Saif Ali Khan said that the entire conversation was blown out of context but Sonu Nigam should have been softer in presenting his point of view. Randeep Hooda wrote, “What @sonunigam meant was against #loudspeakers not against a religion .. anyone doing is against #CivicSense and should be curtailed.”

Sonu Nigam thanked everyone who took a stand for him. He wrote, “Thank you most of u for finally getting reasonable & agreeing to understand my honest intentions. It’s a beautiful world. Keep it peaceful.” The entire issue came to a head when a cleric announced Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who could shave Sonu Nigam’s hair, make him wear a garland of old shoes and parade him around India.

