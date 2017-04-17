Sonu Nigam calls religion ‘gundagardi’ after being woken up by azaan

Singer Sonu Nigam in a series of tweets has expressed his outrage on how following a religion in India is not by choice but by force. He wrote, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.”
Explaining his stand further, Sonu Nigam went on to tag religionism to ‘Gundagardi’, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”
His tweets have already started to receive flak from the Twitterati. A few of his followers on Twitter have written, “Sonu Nigam Slams Religion Of Peace Guys For Waking Him Up Early Morning By Azaan. Burnol Moment For #Libtards & #Radicals. 😂😂😂#SonuNigam” and “Sonu Nigam is a bigot because he has the legit concern. Presenting you the Pseudo-liberal of India.”
Read Sonu Nigam’s tweets:
God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017
And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True?
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
Gundagardi hai bus…
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017
However, some are also lending their support to the singer. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.”
I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.
— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2017
Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities. http://t.co/SKlclOUJZU
— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2017
On the work front, Sonu Nigam recently appeared as a judge on Indian Idol season 9. He also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar for a single, Cricket Wali Beat, which marked the debut of the ace cricketer in the field of singing.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:52 amAll these pesudosecularic years of khangress rule has brought our country to this state of affairs. Loudspeakers should not be used ..,has been declared by few courts earlier, but have been continued as nobody questioned further. Now it's time that Muslims start to reform their religion with the times & come out of the fanatical mind set. Religion has to be practiced within our four walls & not for hypocritical display. Moreover, Muslims in India are by culture Hindus & not different in any way since a thousand years & more. The same applies to Hindus, particularly in Maharashtra during Games festival. We did not have the loud speakers even when Gokhale initiated public celebrations of Ganesh festival. It started with the goons called Shiv Sena. Even that should stop. The aged cannot undergo the pain & shocks with high decibel speakers.Let our society wake up & go to bed in peace!!Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:42 amValid point Sonu. If Ganapati loud spearkers are not allowed after or at a certain time, no other noise makers should be allowed as well.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:38 amSonu has his right to say this. He has picked up Azaan. All religious places use speakers. Sonu is from Mumbai. He should know what happens during local festivities. Bring a law that no religious place should use loud speakers. Bring it as a uniform code and make it binding. Then no one can complaint.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:32 amAklaq and Pehlu were killed in the name of religion and he supposed not to say a word against that killing , but now when he is frustrated that he is not getting any songs to sing he choose to do politics on religion. Grow up Sonu, you will definitely get Padma shri or national award next year but definitely you will be losing fans like me who is listening to your songs since childhood.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:30 amabsolutely this should be banned. previous govts didn't have the balls or their balls were in some italian dancer's mouth jingled up to face or ban such practices. now is the right time to ban such practices everywhere in india. every morning this practice disturbs everyone. And not only once, but thrice every day and we have to listen to this forcefully. its a nuisanceReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:23 amFrom bat ball players to NACHANIYA GAWAIYYA everyone is recognising new credentials required for becomming MLA MP and MinisterReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:37 amIs that so difficult Mr. Shahid to respond intelligently to a genuine concern...its fanatics like you that gives rise to fanaticism on the other side. Shud be ashamedReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:38 amNACHANIYA GAWAIYYA too have rights and deserve a good nights restReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:20 amalready the honurable apex court has ruled that such speakers be banned , yet the state govts have failed to implement the law and order . Only shows why the states shouldnt be taken to task for violating the court orders which is vitaiting the enviorment and peace in the society. There should be an immediate stop to any noise pollution beyond the supreme court orders. It only shows the lack of will power by the state leaders to take to task and implement public good, they should give a time limit to stop within a week or else implement the law without any favour.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:17 amI have 3 month old daughter who suffers every morning at 5 am and with her we all suffer because we live 500 meters from a mosque. I am a non Muslim and not at all a muslim hater or a fanatic. Infact i quite like islam. But tell me wat should i do. Shift.out of my own house. Is this legal or.morally acceptable to distirb the sleep of thousanfs of non muslims. Why should i and my family be woken up at 5 am. How is this defensible. Thanks sonu for stating the obvious. Anf as far as other sounds from parties, temples etc are concerned yhey too should be stopped. But They dont happen everyday and that shiuld be considered.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:00 amVery well said sonu. congrats for speaking your heart. Nowadays it is a sin to speak truth if it against islam. now you will see what is intolerance from your islamic colleagues.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 10:59 amBravo SonuReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 10:55 amSonu Nigams first step towards becoming a minister. He clearly has recognised the credentials required for becoming one.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 10:50 amVery brave of you Sonu.. right stand I must say.Reply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 10:48 amIt's not new any ways .those who hve been listening to it they are doing it from their child hood .. And it's used ... This bas tard can party till the morning n dance for the heavy metal musics and this no harmful sound which can't even be heard in a shut AC room is creating problem to him... Even fmif it give problem for him he shudnt hve insulted it considering a religion and the same religion has a huge part I'm making his as po r as him he is now. It's attention seeking .nothing else. .this bugger doesn't have much chance bow so he wanted to be noticed and remind public that he is alive ... Wotta joke .. Y don't they consider the noises created fr temple during festivals and on thrice in a week with loud mridangam ( pakhawaj tabla) which is more iri ng that thisReply
- Apr 17, 2017 at 11:16 amRightly Said TusharReply
- Load More Comments