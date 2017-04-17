Sonu Nigam calls religion ‘gundagardi’ after being woken up by azaan

Sonu Nigam took to Twitter to express his anger. Sonu Nigam took to Twitter to express his anger.

Singer Sonu Nigam in a series of tweets has expressed his outrage on how following a religion in India is not by choice but by force. He wrote, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.”

Explaining his stand further, Sonu Nigam went on to tag religionism to ‘Gundagardi’, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

His tweets have already started to receive flak from the Twitterati. A few of his followers on Twitter have written, “Sonu Nigam Slams Religion Of Peace Guys For Waking Him Up Early Morning By Azaan. Burnol Moment For #Libtards & #Radicals. 😂😂😂#SonuNigam” and “Sonu Nigam is a bigot because he has the legit concern. Presenting you the Pseudo-liberal of India.”

Read Sonu Nigam’s tweets:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

However, some are also lending their support to the singer. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.”

I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2017

Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities. http://t.co/SKlclOUJZU — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2017

On the work front, Sonu Nigam recently appeared as a judge on Indian Idol season 9. He also collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar for a single, Cricket Wali Beat, which marked the debut of the ace cricketer in the field of singing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd