Sonu Nigam stands by his azaan tweet, says ban loudspeakers in mosques and temples

Sonu Nigam azaan Twitter rant started a commotion on Twitter and ensured the singer became a trend and a hashtag all rolled into one. But did it faze Sonu Nigam? Not at all. If anything, Sonu stands by his commitment and has said in fresh tweets that loudspeakers should be banned — whether they are in temples or in mosques. Sonu had tweeted on Monday morning after being woken up by morning azaan and had tagged it ‘gundagardi and forced religiousness’.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he wrote despite the backlash, “Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period.”
Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017
He also replied to some of the tweets. In response to music composer Wajid Khan who had written, “@sonunigam that everyone has thr own point of view but that can be said without hurting others sentiments.hope u’ll understand whr comng frm,” Sonu wrote, “Dear @wajidkhan7. If for once u stop being a Muslim & simply be a Citizen of India, u will see what everyone is truly talking about. Love.”
Dear @wajidkhan7. If for once u stop being a Muslim & simply be a Citizen of India, u will see what everyone is truly talking about. Love http://t.co/AmX7qXHW13
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017
This is how Sensible people Interpret an issue. Respects Mr Ahmed Patel. It is not about Azaan or Aarti. It’s about Loudspeaker. http://t.co/8aABhYLic2
— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017
“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus…” he had written in a series of tweets on Monday. Soon enough trolling started with a few even lauding his tweets and asking for a ban on loudspeakers.
While trolling was incessant, some like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also supported Sonu, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.” Filmmaker Apurva Asrani also wanted loudspeakers to be done away with,”Don’t want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion.” Pooja Bhatt, meanwhile, spoke against Sonu and wrote on Twitter, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India.”
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:47 pmThere is NO RIGHT for muslims to wake up even a single Hindu in a place where a mosque stands for. Hindus are the people of this country so he cant go anywhere in this world to get slept peacefully. If muslims want to wake up after hearing morning prayer call, they can better migrate a place where thousands of loudspeakers will blaze in the morning. I sure they will enjoy there more than what one single loud speaker calling for them in the morning .Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:45 pmWill the authorities pay heed or will their cowardice be bought off even when the Muslim league franchisees no longer rule?Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:43 pmWhile the muslim league franchisees like kangress rjd ncp bsp sp tmc rule no one dared to speak against unlawful activities of the Muslims! Now finally we will have a voice under a Democratic honest patriotic party that see no need to appease pander and pamper Muslims and their unlawful activities!Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:38 pmAbout time someone with a voice finally said something! It is a pain having to wake up because Muslims must be called to prayer with loudspeakers fit for a rock concert! Haven't they heard of WHATSAPP? Or do they expect we will get so sick of their call to prayer that we will convert to Islam?Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:31 pmMind your own business then commenting on Ones's religion.. Even your Music is pla in loud music.. You should be the one who should be Banned on 1st placeReply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:30 pmCommon sense is uncommon in this world, specially when it comes to matters of faith. This stupid practice of using loud speakers must go. Would be so much relief sitting at home. Suffered Mata ki aarti past midnight on street next to my apartment and also Azan everyday. This is torture.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:28 pmvivek agnihotri , what did you exactly mean by other prayers, clarify it, like you clarify about azan.....Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 2:27 pmSonu. You have hit nail on the head. Like all other civilised country, India should also ban any loudspeaker usage after 10PM and 7AM. Noise is also a pollutant and undesired can do immense harm. Whether it is social, religious or personal, all MUST abide. We all deserve a goodnight sleep.Reply
