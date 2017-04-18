Sonu Nigam stands by his azaan tweet, says ban loudspeakers in mosques and temples

Despite the backlash, Sonu Nigam once again took to his social media account to make it clear that he still stands by his commitment. Despite the backlash, Sonu Nigam once again took to his social media account to make it clear that he still stands by his commitment.

Sonu Nigam azaan Twitter rant started a commotion on Twitter and ensured the singer became a trend and a hashtag all rolled into one. But did it faze Sonu Nigam? Not at all. If anything, Sonu stands by his commitment and has said in fresh tweets that loudspeakers should be banned — whether they are in temples or in mosques. Sonu had tweeted on Monday morning after being woken up by morning azaan and had tagged it ‘gundagardi and forced religiousness’.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he wrote despite the backlash, “Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period.”

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

He also replied to some of the tweets. In response to music composer Wajid Khan who had written, “@sonunigam that everyone has thr own point of view but that can be said without hurting others sentiments.hope u’ll understand whr comng frm,” Sonu wrote, “Dear @wajidkhan7. If for once u stop being a Muslim & simply be a Citizen of India, u will see what everyone is truly talking about. Love.”

Dear @wajidkhan7. If for once u stop being a Muslim & simply be a Citizen of India, u will see what everyone is truly talking about. Love http://t.co/AmX7qXHW13 — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

This is how Sensible people Interpret an issue. Respects Mr Ahmed Patel. It is not about Azaan or Aarti. It’s about Loudspeaker. http://t.co/8aABhYLic2 — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus…” he had written in a series of tweets on Monday. Soon enough trolling started with a few even lauding his tweets and asking for a ban on loudspeakers.

While trolling was incessant, some like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also supported Sonu, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.” Filmmaker Apurva Asrani also wanted loudspeakers to be done away with,”Don’t want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion.” Pooja Bhatt, meanwhile, spoke against Sonu and wrote on Twitter, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India.”

