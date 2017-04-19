Sonu Nigam azaan row: Sonu to get his head shaved to claim Rs 10 lakh fatwa on him

Sonu Nigam is ready to get his head shaved, asks Maulavi to keep Rs 10 lakhs ready. Sonu Nigam is ready to get his head shaved, asks Maulavi to keep Rs 10 lakhs ready.

Sonu Nigam is no mood to be cowed down by the controversy, trolling or fatwas after his Monday morning azaan tweet. The singer, who wrote a series of tweets complaining about ‘forced religiousness’ after being woken up by morning azaan blaring from loudspeakers, has now challenged a cleric who announced a Rs 10 lakh fatwa to anyone who will pay Rs 10 lakh to anyone who “can shave his (Sonu’s) hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.” Taking to Twitter, Sonu wrote, “Today at

Taking to Twitter, Sonu wrote, “Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi… And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm.”

A Kolkata-based cleric has issued a fatwa against Sonu on Tuesday. “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person,” Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council, was quoted as saying in a DNA report. He has also announced a rally at the city’s Rani Rashmoni Avenue on April 21 against Sonu. before his hilarious response, Sonu had mentioned the DNA story and written, “So this is not religious Gundagardi..”

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. http://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I’ll apologize. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

The controversy started after Sonu took to Twitter on Monday to write, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus…” The Mumbai Police have also beefed up security around the Bollywood singer’s house in light of the developments.

He had taken to Twitter to say his problem was with loudspeakers, not any religion. “When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys…. And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti-Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I’ll apologize,” he tweeted.

Read Sonu Nigam’s tweets:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

In another development, the Maharashtra Police have received a complaint against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam over his controversial tweet on azaans being played on loudspeakers early in the morning. The complaint given by an organisation identifying itself as Millat Bachavo Tehreek Committee to the Aurangabad city police urges to register a case against the singer for hurting religious sentiments. The police on its part are studying if the complaint merits registering an offence.

“No offence has been registered as yet, though a complaint has been received,” Aurangabad City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

