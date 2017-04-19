Sonu Nigam Azaan row: Priyanka Chopra’s video praising Azaan goes viral as Sonu defends self

Sonu Nigam Azaan row: In the viral video, Priyanka Chopra says she finds a strange kind of peace while listening to Azaan. Sonu Nigam Azaan row: In the viral video, Priyanka Chopra says she finds a strange kind of peace while listening to Azaan.

For Sonu Nigam, the morning Azaan or anything blaring over loudspeakers in the morning is ‘gundagardi’ and ‘forced religiousness’. But there are some in the industry who have a contrasting view. On Tuesday, Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to let the world know how blissful is the sound of church bells and Azaan is to her ears and now it is Bollywood’s international superstar, Priyanka Chopra, who agrees with her.

Amidst all the criticism pouring in from across the country after Sonu Nigam went on a rant about being woken up by the noise of the Azaan early in the morning, an old video of Priyanka Chopra is going viral on the internet. In the video, Priyanka is heard talking about how much she likes listening to Azaan every morning. The video which has found its way on the internet is from the last year when PeeCee was in Bhopal for the shooting of her film Gangaajal 2. “In Bhopal, the most interesting time of the day is evening when one could hear to the divine Azaan. After pack up, at sunset, I sit on my terrace here where I can listen to Azaan which probably comes from six Masjids. Those five minutes have a strange peace in it. That time of the day is my favourite and the sound of Azaan is like music to my ears,” said Priyanka in the video.

Also read | Sonu Nigam azaan row: Pooja Bhatt takes a jibe at the singer, salutes the spirit of India

Watch what Priyanka Chopra said about Azaan

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam stands by with what he said and still maintains that loudspeakers should be banned in mosques and temples. Miffed with the various tweets in which the singer is being bashed for being biased against a religion, Sonu wrote, “And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I’ll apologize. When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys.”

And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I’ll apologize. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

When I am talking about Loudspeakers, I did mention Temples and Gurudwaras too. Is it that hard to comprehend? Loosen up guys. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

Also read | Sonu Nigam azaan row: Singer calls religion ‘gundagardi’ after being woken up by azaan, gets slammed on Twitter

His tweets that started the controversy and trolling were, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus…”

But unlike many, there are some from the industry who support Sonu Nigam. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani and singer Richa Chadha are some who are on Sonu’s side.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd