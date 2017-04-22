Sonu Nigam azaan row: Praying to God shouldn’t disturb others, says Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar: Do your prayers, but it shouldn’t disturb anyone else. Javed Akhtar: Do your prayers, but it shouldn’t disturb anyone else.

Songwriter Javed Akhtar recently shared his views on Son Nigam’s tweet on azaan. Javed told IANS, “As far as I think, no matter if it’s a Masjid, Mandir, Church or Gurudwara, whatever is the place, do your prayers, but it shouldn’t disturb anyone else.” Javed was awarded best poet, lyricist and scriptwriter of Bollywood at recently conducted Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 on Friday night.

Actor Pankaj Kapur was also awarded for his acting in several films. The actor said, “”I am grateful to be recognised for my work. Its a great honour to be associated with the name Dada Saheb Phalke, the first man of cinema as we call him father of cinema. So I am glad to be here and proud to be associated with the award.” Other celebrities present at the event included, “Urvashi Rautela, Hema Malini, Anup Jalota, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Phalguni Pathak, Jubin Nautiyal, Kirti Kulhari, Juhi Chawla, Usha Nadkarni, Piyush Mishra, Rana Daggubati, Shoojit Sircar and Saiyami Kher.”

Meanwhile, other actors also shared their views on Sonu Nigam azaan row. Actor Raveena Tandon said, “If we look at the current scenario of our country — whether you look at people of any religion — fanaticism is wrong. We have always lived in a secular and strong country and we should be allowed to do so. If Diwali firecrackers are being controlled, I promote that. But it doesn’t mean I am becoming communal. It depends on each person’s individual thinking what they think and what they find.”

First Published on: April 22, 2017 6:05 pm

