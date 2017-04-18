Sonu Nigam azaan row: Pooja Bhatt takes a jibe at the singer, salutes the spirit of India

Sonu Nigam Azaan row: Bollywood stands divided on Sonu Nigam’s take on Azaan being played on loudspeakers. Sonu Nigam Azaan row: Bollywood stands divided on Sonu Nigam’s take on Azaan being played on loudspeakers.

Singer Sonu Nigam got upset after being woken up early in the morning by Azaan and chose to express his anger over “forced religiousness” in India on his social media account. Little did the singer expect that his tweets will give the Twitterati a new topic for debate. As Sonu trended on social media, everyone had a take on the issue including actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. She found the sound of it blissful and wrote on her Twitter handle, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India.”

Earlier, Sonu started a debate when he wrote, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” Taking his point further and comparing religion with ‘gundagardi’ he wrote, “And by the way, Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus.”

Check out Pooja Bhatt’s tweet here:

I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra.I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 18, 2017

See what Sonu Nigam wrote:

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Unlike Pooja, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri supported the singer as he wrote, “I am willing to sponsor a campaign against illegal blaring of Azaan and other prayers on loudspeakers. Suggest a creative hashtag.” He went on to tag Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to look into the matter. Vivek wrote, “Dear @DevFadnavis pl note and help us force police to act against illegal blaring of Azaan and other such activities.” Filmmaker Apurva Asrani also wanted loudspeakers to be done away with,”Don’t want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion.”

Don’t want to hear the Azaan at dawn, nor do I want to hear a Chikni Chameli tuned Ganesh Aarti at dusk. Ban ALL loudspeakering of religion. http://t.co/BVu1Nb6mKR — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) April 17, 2017

It looks like the ever opinionated netizens are not going to let go of the issue easily. Even after a day of his tweets, the singer is being trolled and is receiving the flak of Twitterati.

