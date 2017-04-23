Sonu Nigam posts a new tweet. Is this his reply to those who said there was no azaan sound near his house? Watch video

Sonu Nigam azaan row: We wonder if this is Sonu’s apt reply to those who might think that there is no azaan sound near the singer’s house. Sonu Nigam azaan row: We wonder if this is Sonu’s apt reply to those who might think that there is no azaan sound near the singer’s house.

Sonu Nigam’s brouhaha over early morning azaan might take some more days to die down. Even as you think, that there can’t be any new twist in his annoyance-from-loudspeakers saga, Sonu tweeted out yet another post this morning. The singer woke up early to the sound of pre-dawn azaan, recorded it and put it out on his Twitter account for the whole world. In this two minutes video, one can clearly listen to the morning azaan.

Now, we wonder if this is Sonu’s apt reply to those who might think that there is no azaan sound near the singer’s house and he has merely pulled another publicity stunt with his series of tweets on the Muslim prayer. A few days ago, BBC published a report saying that there were no audible sounds of the call to prayer anywhere near his residence. The reporter who filed the story apparently stayed near Sonu’s house and spent a couple of hours to find out if there was any audible sound of azaan. The journalist couldn’t hear anything and justified her story by speaking to trustees of 3 mosques near Sonu’s residence in Mumbai’s Versova area who alleged that the star’s tweets are nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Later, news portal The Quint carried another story and stated that the sound of morning call to prayer can be clearly heard around Sonu’s residence. This particular report stated that Sonu has a second flat in Andheri’s Millat Nagar area from where he tweeted about azaan on Monday morning. Sonu also tweeted this report for his followers on Twitter.

Now some C grade idiot producers are trying to threaten @sonunigam for boycott. If I will make any film, then Sonu will sing all the songs. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 23, 2017

Shukriya… Your support is appreciated.. http://t.co/8hIrFdq35B — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Sonu has found another supporter in his view. Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) tweeted, “Now some C grade idiot producers are trying to threaten @sonunigam for the boycott. If I will make any film, then Sonu will sing all the songs.” Sonu replied to KRK with a retweet, “Shukriya… Your support is appreciated..”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd