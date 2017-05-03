Sonu Nigam azaan row: Irrfan Khan asks if the loudspeaker problem was only during azaan or elsewhere

Irrfan Khan spoke about the azaan controversy during promotions of his upcoming movie, Hindi Medium. Irrfan Khan spoke about the azaan controversy during promotions of his upcoming movie, Hindi Medium.

In a media interaction during the promotion of his upcoming film Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan was asked to react on the Sonu Nigam azaan controversy. To this he said “The loudspeaker matter is a big one. We will have to first think that are we, as a society, really so sensitive when it comes to sound? Are we sensitive about sound in other places? When there is a noisy discotheque near a hospital, do we talk about it then? If somebody has a problem with something then we should tackle all other problems related to the whole matter.”

He also the point clear that if we have a problem with noise in once place then other places should also be questioned. To put an emphasis on this matter, Irrfan said, “In other countries there are certain restrictions when it comes to car horns, this is because people are very sensitive to sound or noise of any kind. First of all, we will have to figure out what is the actual factor that is causing a certain person so much stress related to the sound of a loudspeaker. And, then also figure out if they have a problem with loudspeakers used for azaan or elsewhere too.”

Irrfan Khan is busy promoting his next, Hindi Medium which is a light hearted romantic comedy, also starring Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film’s story revolves around the trials and tribulations parents face when trying to get their children in English medium schools. The film which was first slated to release on May 12, will now release on May 19.

