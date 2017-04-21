Sonu Nigam azaan row: Here’s what Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon have to say

Randeep Hooda has come to the defence of Sonu and said that Sonu’s tweet was against loudspeakers and not against a religion. Randeep Hooda has come to the defence of Sonu and said that Sonu’s tweet was against loudspeakers and not against a religion.

Sonu Nigam’s tweet on again created a whirlwind of noise on social media. His tweet launched a series of opinions from actors and celebrities. Now, actor Randeep Hooda has come to the defence of Sonu and said that Sonu’s tweet was against loudspeakers and not against a religion. Randeep took to Twitter and shared, “What @sonunigam meant was against #loudspeakers not against a religion .. anyone doing is against #CivicSense and should be curtailed.” Actor Anupam Kher also showed his support to Sonu. Though Anupam didn’t directly express his views on the matter, his tweet was a hint enough. Anupam retweeted an ANI post of Sonu Nigam after singer got his head shaved and wrote, “Bande mein hai dum. Jai Ho Sonu Nigam.”

Maatr actor Raveena Tandon also spoke on the issue and reiterated that there is no place for fanaticism in India. “If we look at the current scenario of our country — whether you look at people of any religion — fanaticism is wrong. We have always lived in a secular and strong country and we should be allowed to do so. If Diwali firecrackers are being controlled, I promote that. But it doesn’t mean I am becoming communal. It depends on each person’s individual thinking what they think and what they find.”

What @sonunigam meant was against #loudspeakers not against a religion .. anyone doing is against #CivicSense and should be curtailed .. 🙏 http://t.co/NhabK9GbDt — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 20, 2017

Bande mein hai dum. Jai Ho Sonu Nigam.:) http://t.co/Fcl4wAf8Ht — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 19, 2017

You don’t need to scream and trouble others to prove how religious you are. @sonunigam agree. Let’s first learn to respect each other http://t.co/uSen4riR2f — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 20, 2017

And it’s not about a particular religion , I don’t support Ganesh Visarjan either , which spreads water pollution. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 20, 2017

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saumya Tandon also supported Sonu and tweeted, “You don’t need to scream and trouble others to prove how religious you are. @sonunigam agree. Let’s first learn to respect each other.” The actor later clarified that her tweet wasn’t about a particular religion and tweeted, “And it’s not about a particular religion, I don’t support Ganesh Visarjan either, which spreads water pollution.”

Sonu was woken up by azaan on Monday morning and he expressed his annoyance on Twitter. He wrote on Twitter, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” The singer recently shaved off his head after a cleric announced Rs 10 lakh as reward for any one who would shave off Sonu’s head, make him wear a garland of old shoes and parade him around the country.

