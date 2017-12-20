Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Get ready to ROFL with this bromance vs romance fare

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Kartik Aaryan is at his best. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Kartik Aaryan is at his best.

The title Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety might be nothing less than a tongue twister but the story surely has a twist that you would love to experience at the theaters. After shedding light on girlfriends and their tantrums in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, the fantastic trio of Kartik Aaryan, director Luv Ranjan and Nushrat Bharucha along with Sunny Singh is back on screens but this time to declare a war — a war between bromance and romance.

Sunny Singh plays the character who suffers from a bad relationship. Kartik does what he is best at, giving advice to move on. And just when Sunny’s character decides to marry to get rid of this break-up patch-up circle, enters the devil wearing Prada, Nusrat aka Sweety. Sweety is a perfect Bahu, a perfect Beti, a super-hot trophy girlfriend and clearly, Titu aka Sunny finds no fault in her.

However, it is Sonu aka Kartik who is suspicious of Sweety’s sweetness, and that is when the war of bromance vs romance begins. Oh, by the way, amid their funny acts and dialogues, you also meet Alok Nath, and for a change, he is not sanskari. In a scene, we hear him swearing for the first time on screen. Well, it seems only Luv Ranjan could do that.

Watch the trailer here:

In the three minute and twelve seconds trailer, Kartik very smoothly gives you gyan on rebounds and strikes the right cord as a best friend. He is effortlessly good and we just love him in such an avatar. Titu aka Sunny is that friend in your group who trusts people a bit too easily. And Sweety, well, her drama is for sure to win your hearts yet again.

Check out pictures from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer launch:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

A few sequences of the trailer will also remind you of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, especially cocktail party which seemed to have taken reference from Badtameez Dil and Holi song looks exactly like Balam Pichkari.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 9, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd