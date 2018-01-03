Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Subah Subah: Arijit Singh and Amaal Malik join hands for the perfect travel song

Second song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety titled ‘Subah Subah’ is out. Second song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety titled ‘Subah Subah’ is out.

After the foot-tapping number “Sooraj Dooba Hai” from Roy, singer Arijit Singh and music composer Amaal Malik are back with another chartbuster titled “Subah Subah.” Featured in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this soulful number has been made more beautiful by Prakriti Kakar’s melodious voice. The visuals of the song feature Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha enjoying a peaceful vacation.

While the trailer of the film was all about the bromance vs romance angle, “Subah Subah” shows us a much more peaceful side to the story. Lovebirds Sweety (Nushrat) and Titu (Sunny) embark on a romantic road trip but also thirdwheeling with them is Sonu (Kartik). But this time, we don’t see a clash, we rather see them having fun and enjoying the holiday time with each other. Shot in the scenic locales of Rishikesh, “Subah Subah” is a colourful song giving us all kinds of travel goals.

Earlier, Honey Singh had revamped “Dil Chori” by Hans Raj Hans for the film, giving us millennials a song to dance to this festive season. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy drama helmed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan who has found a niche audience with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience as the theme of the film is quite youth-centric. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is based on the theme of bromance vs romance where a friend (Kartik) is trying to save his best buddy (Sunny Singh) from getting married to a girl (Nushrat) who he does not like.

