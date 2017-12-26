Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Dil Chori: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a peppy track. Watch video

Sonu Ke Titu Sweety song Dil Chori is perfect party number. Sonu Ke Titu Sweety song Dil Chori is perfect party number.

Trust Yo Yo Honey Singh with party numbers. The rapper, who has been away from Bollywood since 2015, is back with a bang. Collaborating with T-series yet again for the upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Honey Singh has revamped “Dil Chori” by Hans Raj Hans, giving the millennials a song to dance to this festive season.

As far as the song goes, it gives a very Badtameez Dil (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) feel. We see all three actors – Nushrat Barucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in their best form.

While talking about his song Honey Singh earlier said, “I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans Ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a Bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy-drama brought by the hitmaker Luv Ranjan who has found a niche audience with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience as the theme of the film is quite youth-centric. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is based on the theme of bromance vs romance where a friend (Kartik) is trying to save his best buddy (Sunny Singh) from getting married to a girl (Nushrat) who he does not like.

Watch the song here:



The film releases on Valentine Day weekend next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd