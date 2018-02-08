Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Bom Diggy Diggy: Only one question, why?

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Bom Diggy Diggy is nothing but a disappointment. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Bom Diggy Diggy is nothing but a disappointment.

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety brings to the fore the bromance of two guys and how a girl can cause problems between them. While the concept might appeal to a young audience, the film fails to break the monotony in terms of its music.

The makers earlier released three songs – “Dil Chori”, “Subha Subha” and “Chote Chote Peg Laga Le” out of which two tracks were recreated with rap of Yo Yo Honey Singh, who makes a comeback with this album. Both the songs “Dil Chori” and “Chote Chote Peg Laga Le” were the recreated versions of ’90s hit tracks “Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya” and “Tote Tote Hogaya”, both sung by Hans Raj Hans. Now, as if the earlier songs were not enough, the makers launched a new song today – “Bom Diggy Diggy”, which happens to be 2017’s hit track by Jasmin Walia and Zack Knight.

While the original is set in a club, the recreated version features Kartik and Sunny trying to woo girls at a house party. The choreography is basic and the visuals justify the house party environment but the moment a foreigner mouths Punjabi lyrics, you cannot help but laugh.

Finally, we have some questions. Is industry lacking the talent to produce new music? Are they comfortable using old songs or famous tracks from their own label in a film? The album just has Subha Subha as a new addition. It is yet to be seen if the makers have any other song to recreate or remake. We wish not.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan, will release on February 23, 2018.

