Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

The much-loved trio of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are back in yet another Luv Ranjan directorial, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. After being paired opposite each other in three films, Kartik and Nushrat are up in arms against each other this time, vying for the ‘love’ of Titu aka Sunny. The film has made enough promises about leaving the audience in splits with its trailers and songs. The rom-com boasts of relatable situations which any youth could face while being caught between their best friend and partner. SKTKS also has a strong supporting cast including Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena, Deepika Amin and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The film clashes with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Welcome To New York.
Follow the live updates here:
Tongue twister title
When Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was announced last year, what caught our attention was obviously its name. While for a long time we kept wondering who is Sonu, Titu and Sweety, we'll get more of their love-hate relationship when the film releases.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 gang returns
Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh showed us a different kind of chemistry, fun and some real-life romance crisis in their previous hit. The three actors have also worked in Akaash Vani, but that was on a completely different tangent. So with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, we'll get to see a new side to their onscreen camaraderie.
Kartik vs Nushrat
This is Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's fourth film together. And until now we've seen these two being paired opposite each other, sometimes romancing, sometimes being on the edge with Kartik ending up throwing a monologue every time he was done with his lady love! But this time, tables have turned. The two are fighting it out for the love of, well, Sunny aka Titu! This bromance vs romance might make Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, an exciting watch.
Luv Ranjan
The director is known to make films catering to the youth and speaking their language. His Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise is already a favourite of every guy. Now, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also explores a common issue the current generation faces, that of how to make your partner and your best friend accept each other and strike a bond. Today, it is more about your better half gelling well with your friends, rather than the family. We are sure no one but Luv could handle this plot well, in the funniest yet realistic manner.
Music
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has some foot-tapping songs too, including some revamped tracks like "Dil Chori", "Chhote Chhote Peg" and "Bom Diggy Diggy." The film's songs have already become party anthems this season.
Indianexpress.com's Shubhra Gupta says, "Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety provides some laughs, some of which escape involuntarily. But it also leaves you wondering. Can Ranjan grow up his callow characters? Of course, he can, because he has the smarts (remember Pyar Ka Punchnama?). Does he really want to? I’m not sure. Sharp comedy of the sexes is the hard stuff. Cheap laughs are easy." Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Cheap laughs are easy