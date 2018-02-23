Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety clashes with Welcome To New York. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety clashes with Welcome To New York.

The much-loved trio of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh are back in yet another Luv Ranjan directorial, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. After being paired opposite each other in three films, Kartik and Nushrat are up in arms against each other this time, vying for the ‘love’ of Titu aka Sunny. The film has made enough promises about leaving the audience in splits with its trailers and songs. The rom-com boasts of relatable situations which any youth could face while being caught between their best friend and partner. SKTKS also has a strong supporting cast including Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena, Deepika Amin and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The film clashes with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Welcome To New York.

Follow the live updates here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd