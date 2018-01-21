Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety postponed, will now release on February 23

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will now release on February 23. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will now release on February 23.

Following the push in release dates of Aiyaary and PadMan, the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have decided to postpone its release by two weeks. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screens on February 9 will now reach the cinemas on February 23.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the shift in the release date of the film and worte, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was slated for release on 9 Feb 2018, has been shifted to 23 Feb 2018… Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh… Luv Ranjan directs.”

Padmaavat’s release has brought a wave of shifts in the release dates of many other films. In order to avoid its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar postponed the release of his film PadMan from January 25 to February 9. Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary which was also set to hit the screens on Republic Day is pushed for a February 9 release. Amid such tough competition and big releases lined up for a release on the same day, the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have postponed the release of their film to February 23.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety, which was slated for release on 9 Feb 2018, has been shifted to 23 Feb 2018… Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh… Luv Ranjan directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles. The film which is a romantic comedy is helmed by Luv Ranjan, popular for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

