Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety makers to reunite for a film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan’s latest collaboration Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a huge hit. Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan’s latest collaboration Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a huge hit.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety makers Bhushan Kumar and director Luv Ranjan are currently basking in the success of their latest collaboration. Leaving behind Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, the newest concept of bromance vs romance has driven immense profit for the duo. With a total box office collection of Rs 82.17 crore, the Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer has become the second highest grosser of 2018, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

Owing to the huge success of the film, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan have decided to tie up for several other projects in the coming days. For their next association, the duo is eyeing to bring two of the biggest stars, Tabu and Ajay Devgn back together in one frame. The film which is based on the urban relationships will be helmed by Akiv Ali and will see Ajay in an edgy character.

Overwhelmed with the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan said in a statement, “I am grateful to the audience who has wholeheartedly accepted the films I make and believe in. It is great to partner with someone like Bhushan who has believed in my vision from day one and reassuring to have Ankur walk shoulder to shoulder with me. We are committed to giving the audience more such content that entertains.”

While talking about the upcoming association with Luv Films, T-series director, Bhushan Kumar said, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s win at the box office is testimony to what happens when two teams collaborate on a project, fuelled by passion and the desire to create good content. We are hopeful that guided by Luv Ranjan’s creative streak and meticulous craftsmanship we will continue to give the audience many more clutter-breaking films in the future.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd