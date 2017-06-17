Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh team up again for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Watch video

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com stars his favourite actors Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com stars his favourite actors Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

When the film Pyar Ka Punchnama came out, every youngster who has been in a relationship could relate with its plot. They could quote things about the film during a fight with their boyfriend or girlfriend and draw comparisons between the characters of the film with that in their real life. Kartik Aryan aka Rajjo’s monologue continues to be a piece of every guy’s feeling, even after six years of the film’s release.

Something similar happened when the second one in the franchise – Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 came out in 2015. It didn’t take long for even this one to establish an instant connect with every person in love, who still has reasons to crib! Now imagine what will happen when the same bunch of people join hands for yet another project? Well, we can only expect a quirkier take on the new-age definition of love and relationship. Director Luv Ranjan is once again doing what he is best at, and with his favourites — Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha. Actor Sunny Singh who joined the gang in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 will also be a crucial part of the project. Recently, Kartik shared a ‘Title Announcement’ video of Luv Ranjan’s next film on his Twitter handle.

Katrik over a tweet wrote, “Next film phir se in logo ke saath😒@luv_ranjan.” Taking a dig at Kartik, Nushrat also shared the same video with the caption, “One big happy family we are!😜😜 Our next film🎬 #SKTKS.” In the three-minute long video, Kartik looks quite frustrated for sharing screen with Nushrat one more time. The two had a couple in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. So when Sunny asks him, the reason for his frustration, an annoyed Kartik reveals that’s because it is his fourth film with Nushrat and only he knows how it feels to be with her all over again. For the entire duration of the video, Kartik keeps throwing tantrums, Nushrat keeps bullying him and Sunny tries his best to take an advantage of the situation.

The funny banter between the three actors leads to the announcement of the title which is — Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. No, we didn’t make all this up. This is actually the title of Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com. Produced by Luv Films and T-series, the film will be out in the theatres on November 3, 2017.

