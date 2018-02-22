Kartik Aaryan on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Nushrat Bharucha: No Tom and Jerry kind of situation in real life

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 23. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 23.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety brings back our favourite Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 trio – Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. While it is Kartik and Nushrat’s fourth film together, Sunny is working with both of them for a third time. After romancing Nushrat previously, Kartik is set to have some real fights in this latest Luv Ranjan directorial. We saw their rivalry in the trailer, even in the teaser video when the film’s unique and tongue-twisted title was announced. So, how much ‘Tom and Jerry’ are these guys in real life?

During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Kartik shared how they need to exaggerate things onscreen. “Sometimes it is. Sometimes it is not. It’s always a gimmick, when you do it in front of the camera, it is all the more enhanced, exaggerated, just to get that reaction. Obviously, we don’t fight like that. We don’t have a Tom and Jerry kind of situation. We have a great rapport in real life. It’s been so many years now that sometimes, little differences do happen. But other than that, we are very good friends,” he said.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a rom-com where the audience will get to see a war between bromance and romance. While Titu is caught between his warring best friend (Sonu) and girlfriend (Sweety), what we see is a laugh riot as the two try to up the other, as Titu remains the pacifying force.

Talking about having a similar situation like Sonu in real life, Kartik said, “According to me he is the good-good guy in the film. He has this motherly instinct for his friend Titu and he wants to protect him somehow from what he doesn’t know. In real life too, if I feel that my friend is in danger and is getting in a relationship with a supposedly not-so-nice girl, I would save him. I don’t know to what extent I can go but I would’ve done some things like Sonu, though not much.”

