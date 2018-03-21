Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha: Industry has started looking at me differently

- Luv Ranjan on the alleged misogyny in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Political correctness is not always a great thing
Nushrat Bharucha, who is basking in the success of her last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says people in the film industry have started looking at her differently.
“Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me,” Nushrat said in a statement.
On her success, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress said: “When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week.”
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a new-age love triangle set with a ‘bromance’ twist, released on February 23, and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
I am today, what you’ll believed me to be. Thank you @luv_ranjan @Hiteshsonik @modyrahulmody @anshul3112 @a_akiv @sudhir_dop @gargankur @vickysidana_ @HowardRosemeyer @BoscoMartis @ishitarajsharma ❤️ @TheAaryanKartik @mesunnysingh for this amazing milestone in my career! pic.twitter.com/9yrtovQH8j
— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 20, 2018
Film expert Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Truly unstoppable. ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ marches into Rs. 100 crore club… Second film to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in 2018, after ‘Padmaavat’.”
