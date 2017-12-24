Soni Razdan to star alongside Mahesh Bhatt in Yours Truly

Yours Truly is all set to hit the screens in Summer 2018. Yours Truly is all set to hit the screens in Summer 2018.

Actor-director Soni Razdan is all set to share screen space with husband filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in National Award winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag’s Yours Truly.

Nag, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of his next film Yours Truly, said, “It’s a beautiful story of a woman and her journey of finding love in the most unexpected places”.

“It was an incredible experience to shoot in the city of joy with such a talented cast and crew. We’re now eagerly looking forward to finish the film and present it to the world”, he added.

The shooting of the film has already been wrapped up in Kolkata. Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of Yours Truly and worte. “It’s a Wrap !!!! YOURS TRULY is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have ‘created’ this gem.”

While Soni Razdan tweeted, “Just wrapped shoot of this special in chilly Kolkatta, the city that celebrates Christmas the way it should be celebrated! thanks 4 a super shoot @buntysaab @ShiladityaBora @AahanaKumra @TripathiiPankaj & of course @MaheshNBhatt was a tremendous privilege working with you all.”

Co-stars Aahna Kumra and Pankaj Tripathi too took to Twitter and expressed their excitement about the film.

And today we wrap the shoot of our debut production @PlatoonOneFilms and MDC Filmworks’ #YoursTruly directed by National Award Winner Sanjoy Nag featuring @Soni_Razdan @AahanaKumra @TripathiiPankaj and @MaheshNBhatt sir :) http://t.co/kA5smwTBkA — Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) December 23, 2017

Just wrapped shoot of this special in chilly Kolkatta, the city that celebrates Christmas the way it should be celebrated! thanks 4 a super shoot @buntysaab @ShiladityaBora @AahanaKumra @TripathiiPankaj & of course @MaheshNBhatt was a tremendous privilege working with you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WDFssCMs7U — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) December 23, 2017

The film, which has been shot on location in Kolkata, is based on a short story The One That Was Announced by award-winning writer and playwright Annie Zaidi. It also stars Lipstick Under My Burkha fame actor Aahana Kumra and Pankaj Tripathi and is slated to hit the theatres in 2018.

Yours Truly revolves around the plot that says love can be as bizarre as being in love with a voice and our imaginations of that person behind that voice.

The movie produced by Shiladitya Bora, Nikhil Chaudhary and Milapsinh Jadeja, under the bannner Platoon One Films & MDC Filmworks has also revealed its intriguing and endearing first look.

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd