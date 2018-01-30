Sonchiriya first look: Sushant Singh Rajput is unrecognisable as the fierce dacoit

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen as a dacoit in Sonchiriya. Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen as a dacoit in Sonchiriya.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to wow the audience again with his upcoming project Sonchiriya. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first look of Sushant in his dacoit avatar. In the picture, Sushant is seen wearing a rifle and looking intensely ahead.

“Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting,” Bollywood Hungama had earlier quoted a source as saying.

The story is inspired by the various myths and stories associated with Chambal. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Sushant’s love interest in the film. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The movie is being shot in Chambal and Mumbai. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, it was also reported that Sushant was Abhishek’s first choice for the role.

Taran Adarsh had tweeted the image with the caption, “Sushant Singh Rajput embarks on a new journey… Check out the first look from his new film #Sonchiriya… Abhishek Chaubey directs.”

Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Drive, along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

