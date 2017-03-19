Sonata trailer: Aparna Sen, Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey explore mid-life crisis and female bonding. Watch video

Sonata Trailer: Aparna Sen’s English directorial debut featuring Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey is a refreshing watch. Sonata Trailer: Aparna Sen’s English directorial debut featuring Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey is a refreshing watch.

Aparna Sen has made her English directorial with Sonata, in which the actor-filmmaker is exploring mid-life crisis through the eyes of three unmarried women living in Mumbai – professor Aruna Chaturvedi, banker Dolon Sen and journalist Subhadra Parekh. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey and Aparna herself.

Sonata is a film based on Mahesh Elkunchwar’s play, and explores the complexities and isolation the three women experience in the backdrop of a modern day life. They have a different kind of mindset, yet despite their differences they manage to like each other’s company.

They drink wine, watch men in their briefs, but simultaneously remain socially conscious, hoping that no one hears them. Filmmaker Aparna Sen has managed to create yet another women centric masterpiece in today’s times. Sonata is narrated and delivered entirely in English.

Despite the presence of three women, one simply cannot brand it as a feminist film as the confused characters are heard confessing ‘we are not even feminists.’

Just when we thought the film is all about women, Aparna Sen’s husband Kalyan Ray, appears in the trailer seeking his love with a passionate look. The real life couple are playing onscreen lovers too.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of Aparna Sen.

“This one is a masterpiece! Outstanding!SONATA OFFICIAL TRAILER | APARNA SEN | SHABANA AZMI | LILETTE DUBEY,” wrote Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter.

This one is a masterpiece! Outstanding!SONATA OFFICIAL TRAILER | APARNA SEN | SHABANA AZMI | LILETTE DUBEY – YouTube http://t.co/ByE8HbhiPC — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 18, 2017

The film may not look a mass entertainer and get the highest at the box office, but it surely looks like a soothing watch.

Also read | Lipstick Under My Burkha row: Aparna Sen calls it shameful, daughter Konkona Sen Sharma says she is fed up with CBFC

Aparna Sen’s daughter Konkana Sen Sharma’s film Lipstick Under My Burkha is presently battling with the CBFC. We sincerely hope that it gets to see the light of the day soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd