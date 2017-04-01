Director Sonam Nair on the lookout for newcomers for her next

Sonam has now directed a short film titled Khujli, which stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Sonam has now directed a short film titled Khujli, which stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Director Sonam Nair says she is ready with her next project for Karan Johar’s production house but the film will roll once they get their desired newcomers. Sonam says post her 2013 release Gippi, she was ready with her next, a sex comedy about two virgins, but it stumbled roadblocks due to casting issues.

“The next year after Gippi, I had written a film, a sex comedy. It was green lit, was almost going on floors but casting was an issue. We needed two newcomers. Every six months we look at newcomers but it doesn’t work out. It’s still on cards though,” Sonam told PTI.

She says she keeps on going back to the project to look for casting and in the meantime is also writing for a couple directors.

Sonam has now directed a short film titled Khujli, which stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. The 15 minutes film, produced by Terribly Tiny Talkies, is about a middle-aged couple who try to rekindle their sex life. Sonam says both, Shroff and Gupta were her first choice for the roles and the duo instantly agreed to be a part of the project.

“He (Shroff) is funny and cool. Both Neena and Jackie were my first choice. There were instantly on board and not once did they say ‘oh but the topic is this and that.’ They both were extremely cooperative and I am so happy I worked with them.”

The director, however, is aware that there is a thin line while making a film about sex as, if it goes overboard, the project may end up being vulgar and in poor taste.

“Since the film I wanted to make was stuck with Dharma, I was itching to make a funny film on sex, which I think people don’t make here. The only genre of sex comedy we have is where we demean women and comment on their body parts. This film is not in that space at all,” she says.

