Sonam and Kareena Kapoor make friendship look beautiful in this candid photo

With ten days left for the release of Bollywood’s much-awaited release Veere Di Wedding, the makers are on their toes to promote it. Amidst all the interviews and appearances on television shows, a photo of two out the four ‘Veeres’, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan has surfaced on social media and it is everything beautiful. Shared by the producer of the film and Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, the click is from Sonam’s dreamy wedding. The actor got hitched to longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a starry reception earlier this month.

The photo which has Sonam and Kareena embracing each other has been shared with the caption, “And they say actresses can’t be friends. Couldn’t help myself. Real and reel bride. Happy girls, strong independent, crazy talented and also just crazy. It’s been a two year long journey and now it’s all just ten days away. #sentimentalproducer #sentimentalsister also just mental.” Rhea’s photo and its caption seem to be a perfect response to the rumours of a tiff between Sonam and Kareena during the shoot of Veere Di Wedding. Earlier this year, the team of the film also released a statement quashing the rumours. Also, in an industry where it is believed that two female co-actors can’t be friends, the photo proves otherwise.

Veere Di Wedding, releasing on June 1 is a story about four friends. The trailer of the film had everything from bonding between four girls, their crib sessions about the world, shopping, love and a wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Sonam and Anand are making the best of whatever little time the actor is getting from the promotions of her film. On Monday evening, the couple was spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The two were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them walking hand in hand.

Since their wedding on May 8, Sonam has been busy with work. First, she attended the Cannes Film festival 2018 and now she is busy with the promotions of her home production Veere Di Wedding.

