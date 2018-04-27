Veere Di Wedding: Sonam and Kareena kick off promotions

The team of Veere Di Wedding is on a promotional spree. The team of Veere Di Wedding is on a promotional spree.

The ‘Veeres’ of the Veere Di Wedding team Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are on cloud nine as the trailer of their movie has crossed 12 million views in less than 24 hours. The trailer has also been garnering praise from the audience and Bollywood celebrities alike. With almost a month left for the release of their film, the girls are on their toes to promote it extensively. Recently, Sonam and Kareena shot for a promotional photoshoot with the producer of the film Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding is scheduled for June 1 release.

A photo of Sonam, Kareena and Rhea posing together has gone viral on social media. In it, we see the Kapoor sisters Rhea and Sonam decked up in traditional attire and Kareena looks alluring in her western outfit. Also, after the trailer, the makers have released yet another poster of this film themed around friendship, love and wedding. Just like the previously released posters, here too we meet the four happy-go-lucky friends, Kalindi (Kareena), Meera (Shikha), Avni (Sonam) and Sakshi (Swara). They are all gleeful in each other’s company. Shared on the official Instagram page of the film, the caption of the poster read, “Let’s keep the celebrations alive until June 1! 🍹.”

After the release of the trailer on Wednesday, the cast of the film including Sonam, Swara and Shikha posted the character posters on Instagram. “Unfiltered conversations, lots of sarcasm & a strong dose of awesomeness! That’s what it’s like to be with my veeres together,” they wrote along with the posters. Though the film headlined by an all-woman lead is being promoted as ‘not a chick flick’, it is giving the audience all the feels of a female buddy film.

Here are the character posters of Veere Di Wedding

At the trailer launch event of the film, Sonam said, “I don’t think a film like this has been made before. It is entertaining and has everything from romance to drama. And why can’t a female headline a commercial film that is about girls which has a story? Things might change if this film works, I hope it brings about a change in the roles that are written for us.”

