Sonam Kapoor’s Paris visit is all about travel, fashion and lot of love from rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. See photos, videos

Sonam Kapoor, the fashion icon of Bollywood, is at it again and this time she is wowing her fans in Paris at the Paris Couture Week 2017. When it comes to fashion, there is obviously no beating Sonam Kapoor, for she is a diva. She is known all over not only for her bold choice of movies but also her quirky fashion sense. And the way she carries herself makes every outfit she dons an instant hit and a rage among her fans. Her sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor was not in Paris but she constantly sent her support for the diva on social media.

On Monday, she walked the ramp as showstopper for Ralph and Russo embellished as a white princess and left fans bedazzled by her looks. Proudly, Rhea shared the pictures and videos of Sonam and wrote, “@sonamkapoor I told you I was there in spirit! @michaelrusso1 @tamararalph How beautiful! #ralphandrusso #couture #parisfashionweek.” In another picture Rhea wrote, “@sonamkapoor closing the @ralphandrusso Haute Couture show today at #pariscoutureweek #couture #parisfashionweek #ralphandrusso #moment #hautecouture.”

While Sonam was busy in Paris, her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja is as excited as fans are. Posting a picture of the pretty princess, he wrote, “real life @tamararalph @michaelrusso1 #shotoniphone.” Recently, the two also bumped into Juhi Chawla while walking on the streets in London.

And after amazing her fans and her beau with her white regal look, how could Sonam not look perfect at the after party as well? Decked up in a pretty lilac gown by the same label for the after party, Sonam looked pretty as she opted for a much softer look for the second appearance. Sharing her pictures, Rhea wrote, “Details. The after party. In @ralphandrusso #hautecouture and @chopard @namratasoni @thehouseofpixels”

Sonam is now back in Mumbai to continue with her work. She will soon wrap up the shoot of PadMan, her next film with Akshay Kumar. After this, she will be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. She is also going to star in Sanjay Dutt biopic with Ranbir Kapoor.

