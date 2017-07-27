Sonam Kapoor’s New York moments with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja are more than adorable, see photos

Sonam Kapoor posts some adorable pictures with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor posts some adorable pictures with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New York, has been spotted having a fun time with her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja and their pictures look beyond adorable. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a selfie with Anand writing, “You talkin to me???”

She also posted some candid moments from the Big Apple on her Insta Story and Anand Ahuja features in a lot of them. Playing basketball like a complete pro, we can see why Sonam has fallen head over heels with this businessman. Looking cute in the Insta dog filter, it looks like the two are having a lot of fun together.

While the duo has not accepted their relationship till date, they have been spotted together numerous times and the comfort they share hints at something more than just being best friends. Anand has also been an integral part of Sonam’s family and has been seen at some family functions as well. Recently, when Sonam was in Delhi to receive the National Award for her performance in Neerja, not only her father Anil Kapoor but Anand too was seen rooting for the star.

On the work front, Sonam is busy gearing up for her the Sanjay Dutt biopic which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film sees Sonam Kapoor in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s love interest.

Sonam will also start shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

