Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on his birthday with a beautiful message, says he is the best man in her life. See photo

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja birthday in New York. Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja birthday in New York.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her alleged beau Anand Ahuja’s birthday in New York yesterday. The actor, who has been spending vacations with her best buddy, took to her Instagram and posted Anand’s childhood picture. Along with the photo, she wrote a cute message for her best friend. Quoting Freidrich Nietzsche, Sonam wrote, “In every real man a child is hidden that wants to play” then she continued to say, “My dear @anandahuja 🐒 happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence, and wonder makes you the best man ever. ❤️#everydayphenomenal #30/7/2017”

In response to the sweet message by Sonam, Anand replied, “Wowowow. Speechless. So grateful. So so grateful.”

The actor also shared some Instagram stories in which Anand can be seen cutting the cake as Sonam becomes a cameraperson for him to capture his best moments and make some best memories. The actor shared another picture and wrote, “Typical entrance to a stunning townhouse! oh this is how an Indian girl dresses in nyc!”

It seems as if Sonam has taken a good long break from work and has dedicated all her free days to Anand. She has been vacationing in New York since more than fifteen days. Earlier, she was in New York to wrap up the schedule of Sanjay Dutt biopic film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The actor would be seen playing a cameo along with Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma.

Beyond this, Sonam would also be seen in PadMan, which marks Twinkle Khanna’s debut as a producer. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is directed by R Balki. But Sonam’s list of projects does not end there. The actor also has Veerey Di Wedding in her kitty, which she would soon start prepping up for.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd