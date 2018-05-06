Before Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, uncle Sanjay Kapoor shares a heartwarming throwback photo

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: Sanjay Kapoor shares a nostalgic moment on Instagram. Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: Sanjay Kapoor shares a nostalgic moment on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding is the biggest celebration of the month, not only for her fans but also for the actor’s family members. The actor is all set to get married to her long-time beau Anand Ahuja on May 8. The wedding preparations are on at the Kapoor house and amid all the celebrations, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam’s uncle, walked down the memory lane and gave a major throwback to the moment when the Veere Di Wedding actor had danced at his wedding.

For Sanjay, life comes full circle on Sonam’s wedding as he would be performing a dance number as well on her big day. The actor posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, “20 years back when we danced at my wedding sonam ❤ now I will be dancing at yours 🕺🕺🎉🎉 #timeflies”

Sonam had earlier said that she is an extremely private person and is very protective of her personal life. The Khoobsurat actor has always maintained her silence about her relationship with Anand and is even tight-lipped about her wedding.

In an interview with IANS, the actor said, “I am very protective about my personal life. I’m an extremely private person and I do feel somewhere that it takes away attention from your work.”

Sonam and Anand have been dating for quite a while, but it is only since a few months that they have been open about their moments and travel diaries together on social media.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Their relationship in pictures

Soon after her wedding, the actor will be seen on the silver screen in the film Veere Di Wedding and she says that it’s a “very commercial film”.

“It’s a genuine film about four women and there is no lead role. I am really excited to work with Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Swara (Bhasker) and Shikha (Talsania). They are all wonderfully talented women and actors,” she added.

Sonam strongly believes that Bollywood needed its own girl-bonding film. “So far the films being made are specifically for women, with related themes. Why do women-oriented films have to be hard-hitting for them to make an impact? Veere Di Wedding is a film for women and their men too,” said the 32-year-old actor.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan busy with dance rehearsals; Janhvi Kapoor seen in Manish Malhotra’s store

A week after her D-day, Sonam will be seen at the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet to fulfill her commitment as a L’oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 14 and May 15.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd