Sonam Kapoor on wedding rumours: Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives and not actors

Sonam Kapoor pointed out how the personal lives of female actors is interfered with much more than their male contemporaries. Sonam Kapoor pointed out how the personal lives of female actors is interfered with much more than their male contemporaries.

PadMan actor Sonam Kapoor has lately been making all kinds of headlines with rumours of her impending wedding with long-time beau Anand Ahuja. Media houses went berserk after she was spotted shopping at Raj Mahtani’s jewellery store in Kolkata. Opening up on the rumours during PadMan promotions, Sonam said in an interview that she is upset over the fact that the personal lives of female actors is questioned much more than their male contemporaries.

In her case, she is wondering why people don’t ask Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor about their wedding. According to Mid-Day, Sonam said, “Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?”

Being the private person that Sonam tries to be, she also argues that despite her being a public figure, there has to be “sanctity to some parts of my life.” “Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him,” she added in the same interview.

However, Sonam and Anand do not shy away from sharing photos with each other on social media. Be it their birthdays or a special occasion like New Year’s, the two are mostly seen spending quality time with each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has an amazing 2018 lined up. She already has three films in her kitty for this year including PadMan, Veere Di Wedding and Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic. Sonam has also been involved in the production of a film based on Antia Chauhan’s novel Battle of Bittora.

