Sonam Kapoor to get married soon? Decorations and celebrities at her residence spark rumours again

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now.

At the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor replied a volley of questions about her wedding plans in a single sentence, “Everybody will know everything in good time.” Though the actor promised the media that she will share the news of her wedding at the right time, the recent photos from outside the Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai has once again sparked rumours about the preparations of the big wedding.

On Friday evening, the residence of the Kapoors was glittering with lights and Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar and Farah Khan were spotted reaching Anil Kapoor’s house along with celebrity fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Masaba Gupta. Sonam’s cousins Mohit Marwah with wife Antara Motiwala and Anshula Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor were clicked too. Now whether the gathering was just another Bollywood bash or it had something to do with Sonam’s rumoured wedding with beau Anand Ahuja, is yet to be known.

See photos of Sonam Kapoor’s house in Mumbai

The residence of Anil Kapoor was decorated with flowers and lights on Friday evening.

Here is another photograph of Anil Kapoor's house.

Fashion Designer and Sonam Kapoor's close friend Masaba Gupta walked out of Kapoor's residence with Farah Khan.

Hrashvardhan Kapoor and Karan Johar posed for the shutterbugs.

Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah who recently got hitched in Dubai was also spotted at her house.

Anshula Kapoor seen outside Sonam Kapoor's house in Mumbai on Friday.

Farah Khan was accompanied by her three kids.

Kunal Rawal who designed Shahid Kapoor's wedding outfit was also spotted outside Sonam Kapoor's house.

A few days back, in a cryptic tweet, Sonam took a sly dig at all the gossip that has been going around her name. She tweeted, “Some of the gossips that’s coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious 😂 .”

The rumour of Sonam and Anand tying the knot has been going strong from the beginning of 2018. And if reports are anything to go by, the Kapoor family and Sonam’s friends have been busy with shopping and dance rehearsals for the sangeet ceremony of the Veere Di Wedding actor. Also, another report suggests that the couple has decided to have e-invites for their wedding.

For those, who are still clueless who Anand Ahuja is, he is a Delhi based businessman who owns the multi-brand sneaker boutique Veg Non Veg. He is also the CEO/Founder of Bhane, an apparel brand.

