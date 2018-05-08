Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception party is taking place at The Leela, Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception party is taking place at The Leela, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony on the morning of May 8 and it was every bit a starry affair. Now that the couple can finally call themselves man and wife, the Kapoor and the Ahuja families are throwing a grand reception party at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai. The invitation for the reception read, “Join us for an evening of dance and music to celebrate Sonam and Anand. Your presence on our special day is the only gift we desire.” The dress code for the party is Indian or western formals.

The couple’s marriage ceremony had taken place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow Rockdale situated in Bandra, Mumbai. Just like Sonam’s mehendi function a day earlier, her wedding too saw the near and dear ones of the Kapoor family including Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The reception guest list is also expected to include the who’s who of the industry.