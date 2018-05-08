Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child's expensive liver transplant
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding reception live updates: Want to know who's attending and what's happening at the most high-profile event of the season? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 9:23:22 pm
sonam kapoor wedding reception Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception party is taking place at The Leela, Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony on the morning of May 8 and it was every bit a starry affair. Now that the couple can finally call themselves man and wife, the Kapoor and the Ahuja families are throwing a grand reception party at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai. The invitation for the reception read, “Join us for an evening of dance and music to celebrate Sonam and Anand. Your presence on our special day is the only gift we desire.” The dress code for the party is Indian or western formals.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja Highlights

The couple’s marriage ceremony had taken place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow Rockdale situated in Bandra, Mumbai. Just like Sonam’s mehendi function a day earlier, her wedding too saw the near and dear ones of the Kapoor family including Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The reception guest list is also expected to include the who’s who of the industry.

Live Blog

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding reception LIVE UPDATES: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on Sonam Kapoor's reception party at The Leela, Mumbai.

Highlights

    21:23 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Sanjay Kapoor and son reach the reception venue

    21:11 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Imran Khan is among the first guests to arrive for Sonam's reception

    21:01 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Chacha Sanjay Kapoor is all set for Sonam's reception party

    At her wedding ceremony today morning, Sonam Kapoor looked like the most stunning bride ever in a red ensemble. On the other hand, groom Anand Ahuja went for a regal sherwani. While Sonam's father Anil Kapoor looked happy, the younger Kapoor gang including Harshvardhan, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi indulged in much revelry.

