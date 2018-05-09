Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor match steps at the bash

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception was attended by Bollywood’s biggest personalities Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception was attended by Bollywood’s biggest personalities

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception saw the biggest stars of Bollywood in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, everyone who is anyone was seen at the bash. The stars of the night danced and made merry with Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor. The mega bash saw the presence of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar among others.

While Shahid Kapoor attended the bash with wife Mira Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a grand entry at the reception. Both stars, who are busy promoting Sanju and Raazi respectively, made their way to the party looking like a million bucks. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, posed for a picture with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Akshay Kumar was seen with wife Twinkle Khanna, while Ayushmann Khurrana posed with wife Tahira Kashyap. Sonam’s Veerey Di Wedding stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania were also snapped at the event.

Photos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception:

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur at Sonam Kapoor’s bash

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna smile for the camera at Sonam Kapoor’s reception Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna smile for the camera at Sonam Kapoor’s reception

Suniel Shetty with wife Mana and daughter Athiya Shetty Suniel Shetty with wife Mana and daughter Athiya Shetty

Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha pose for the shutterbugs at the reception Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha pose for the shutterbugs at the reception

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had not made it to the wedding earlier in the day, was seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan at the party. Sonam and Anand, who had cut a cake at the wedding, also cut a delicious-looking cake at the reception. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who will soon be making his Bollywood debut, stepped out into the night holding hands of wife Arpita Khan.

More photos and videos from the reception:

VIDEO: Ranveer Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Anil Kapoor dancing with our couple at #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/m9c25GLkwF — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Russia (@SonamKapoorFCRu) May 8, 2018

VIDEO: Ranveer Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Anil Kapoor at #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/orfAWm4BzE — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Russia (@SonamKapoorFCRu) May 8, 2018

Ranveer Dancing w Anand Ahuja😭♥️

Updates | Ranveer Singh at Sonam Kapoor and #AnandAhuja wedding Reception #SonamAnandReception

– pic.twitter.com/ULCj5WtlJP — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) May 8, 2018

Designers Masaba Gupta and Anaita Shroff Adajania also made a pretty picture at the bash with their partners Madhu Mantena and Homi Adajania. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora and Athiya Shetty also made their presence felt at the reception.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan were seen shaking a leg to the Dil Dhadkne Do number Gallan Goodiyaan. Karan Johar, never to miss out on the fun, danced to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Whereas, father of the bride Anil Kapoor performed to My Name is Lakhan and then the evergreen star matched steps with nephew Arjun Kapoor on the latter’s hit track from Gunday, Tune Maari Entriyaan. Later, Ranveer Singh was also seen joining the fun. Shah Rukh Khan shook a leg with the Kapoor family on Kangana Ranaut’s London Thumakda.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday afternoon. The Bollywood star looked like the perfect bride as she exchanged vows with groom Anand in a traditional Sikh ceremony at the actor’s aunt’s heritage mansion Rockdale in Mumbai.

