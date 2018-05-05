Sonam Kapoor’s wedding preparations: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and others rehearse for their dance performances

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding preparations have begun in full swing at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. On Friday afternoon, Sonam’s soon-to-be husband Anand arrived in Mumbai for the big day and now the fan pages of the actor are flooded with several photos and videos of B-town celebrities having a great time at the Kapoor mansion. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and others from the Kapoor family, all reached the Jhakaas actor’s house on Friday evening to rehearse for their dance performance and mark the beginning of Sonam’s wedding festivities.
The videos of the dance rehearsals were shared by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan on their Instagram accounts. In the videos, we see members of the Kapoor clan dancing on Salman Khan’s chartbuster “Swag Se Swagat” from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. In the other one, Varun and Karan are captured shooting videos of the rehearsals and Arjun calling them Instagram obsessed.Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik among others can also be seen in the photos that have come from Anil’s Juhu residence.
Also, the would-be-bride and groom were spotted in the city together after Anand’s arrival. The wedding celebrations of the duo will commence from May 7 and the wedding will take place in the afternoon of May 8 followed by a reception party in the evening. Seeing all the photos and videos, one thing is for sure, the tinsel town is quite excited to witness Sonam’s much-awaited wedding.
See photos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding preparations
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clicked together ahead of their wedding
(All photos: Varinder Chawla)
Soon after the wedding, Sonam will reportedly attend the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera on May 14 and 15 and her movie Veere Di Wedding will hit the theaters on June 1.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App