Sonam Kapoor’s wedding preparations: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and others rehearse for their dance performances

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding prepararions. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding prepararions.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding preparations have begun in full swing at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. On Friday afternoon, Sonam’s soon-to-be husband Anand arrived in Mumbai for the big day and now the fan pages of the actor are flooded with several photos and videos of B-town celebrities having a great time at the Kapoor mansion. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and others from the Kapoor family, all reached the Jhakaas actor’s house on Friday evening to rehearse for their dance performance and mark the beginning of Sonam’s wedding festivities.

The videos of the dance rehearsals were shared by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan on their Instagram accounts. In the videos, we see members of the Kapoor clan dancing on Salman Khan’s chartbuster “Swag Se Swagat” from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. In the other one, Varun and Karan are captured shooting videos of the rehearsals and Arjun calling them Instagram obsessed.Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik among others can also be seen in the photos that have come from Anil’s Juhu residence.

Also, the would-be-bride and groom were spotted in the city together after Anand’s arrival. The wedding celebrations of the duo will commence from May 7 and the wedding will take place in the afternoon of May 8 followed by a reception party in the evening. Seeing all the photos and videos, one thing is for sure, the tinsel town is quite excited to witness Sonam’s much-awaited wedding.

See photos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding preparations

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar spotted outside Sonam Kapoor’s house. Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar spotted outside Sonam Kapoor’s house.

Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles as she reached Sonam Kapoor’s house late on Friday evening. Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles as she reached Sonam Kapoor’s house late on Friday evening.

Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor clicked outside the residence of Anil Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor clicked outside the residence of Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah reached Anil Kapoor’s house on Friday with his wife. Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah reached Anil Kapoor’s house on Friday with his wife.

Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs and later shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “The chacha is ready , balle balle 🎉🎉🕺🕺.” Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs and later shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “The chacha is ready , balle balle 🎉🎉🕺🕺.”

Shanaya Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s residence. Shanaya Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher also came to join the Kapoor clan in Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher also came to join the Kapoor clan in Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam’s wedding preparations. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez seem to be having a lot of fun during Sonam’s wedding preparations.

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor also rehearsed for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor also rehearsed for the sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clicked together ahead of their wedding

Anand Ahuja arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Anand Ahuja arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clciked outside a clinic in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja clciked outside a clinic in Mumbai.

(All photos: Varinder Chawla)

Soon after the wedding, Sonam will reportedly attend the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera on May 14 and 15 and her movie Veere Di Wedding will hit the theaters on June 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd