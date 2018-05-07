Sonam Kapoor is the most compassionate woman I’ve known, says designer-friend Masaba Gupta

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have been friends for almost 18 years now. Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have been friends for almost 18 years now.

Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta have been friends for a long time. And now as her dear friend Sonam is all set to embark on a new journey in life, Masaba has written a moving note for her. While doing so, the designer has shared a throwback photo of the Veere Di Wedding actor from her own wedding. In the note, Masaba has mentioned how Sonam has taken special care to make everyone feel a part of the new journey she is beginning with fiance Anand Ahuja on May 8.

Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “Sonam, I found this photo of you, at my wedding from 4years back.” Continuing with it, she added, “You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18years that I’ve known you, you have been the most compassionate woman I’ve known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love..even from afar is magical. The industry you are in can turn even the best of people, but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be, hold your ground & still do great work. Through these last few weeks, even though it is you who is getting married, you’ve gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand.”

In the note, Masaba also recalled the moment when her ‘lucky charm’ Sonam made sure to be there for her when she needed her the most. “I don’t think I will ever forget 2009 when I started my label & you called me at 7 am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn’t even spoken for years. Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing. ♥️” wrote the designer.

Earlier, it was Sonam’s uncle and Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor who wrote a heartwarming note for his niece’s wedding. “20 years back when we danced at my wedding sonam ❤ now I will be dancing at yours 🕺🕺🎉🎉 #timeflies,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sonam and Anand will get married on May 8 following the Sikh traditions. The couple has also organised for a party in the evening for friends and family.

