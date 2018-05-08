Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held at her aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow in Bandra. Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held at her aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow in Bandra.

The much-awaited moment is finally here. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become husband and wife. The couple will get married today in Mumbai at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra. The ceremony will take place according to Sikh traditions. As per the invite of the wedding, the dress code for the festivity is Indian traditional attire.

Just like the star-studded mehendi ceremony which happened at Sonam’s pad in Bandra on Monday, the wedding of the Khoobsurat actor is also expected to witness the coming together of the who’s who of Bollywood. After the couple takes the wedding vows, the Kapoor and the Ahuja family have planned for a grand reception in the evening at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai. Here the guests will be seen in western formal dresses.