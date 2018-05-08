Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
Live now

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor marriage live updates: Want to know about the Bollywood stars attending the high-profile ceremony and what is happening at the event? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 9:21:22 am
sonam kapoor marriage Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held at her aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow in Bandra.

The much-awaited moment is finally here. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become husband and wife. The couple will get married today in Mumbai at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra. The ceremony will take place according to Sikh traditions. As per the invite of the wedding, the dress code for the festivity is Indian traditional attire.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja mehendi ceremony: All the photos, videos from the starry affair

Just like the star-studded mehendi ceremony which happened at Sonam’s pad in Bandra on Monday, the wedding of the Khoobsurat actor is also expected to witness the coming together of the who’s who of Bollywood. After the couple takes the wedding vows, the Kapoor and the Ahuja family have planned for a grand reception in the evening at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai. Here the guests will be seen in western formal dresses.

Live Blog

Sonam Kapoor wedding: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about Sonam Kapoor's marriage.

Highlights

    09:21 (IST) 08 May 2018
    A glimpse of Rockdale--Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue

    (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

    09:11 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor leaves for the wedding venue

    The bride Sonam Kapoor has left her residence for aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow Rockdale, where the Anand Karaj will reportedly take place between 11 am and 12:30 pm. 

    (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

    Last evening, at her mehendi ceremony, we saw Sonam Kapoor dressed in a beautiful white lehenga by designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Anand Ahuja chose to wear an off-white bandhgala suit. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor could not control his excitement and was seen showing off bhangra skills at his daughter's mehendi ceremony. Joining him were the young Kapoors and filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts